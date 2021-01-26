Virginia First Lady Pam Northam to announce 2021 Richmond History Makers

Valentine Museum

The Valentine Museum is hosting its 16th Annual Richmond History Makers and Community Update virtually on March 9. (Photo: Courtesy of the Valentine)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s First Lady Pamela Northam will announce this year’s honorees for Richmond History Makers this morning.

Richmond History Makers is a program that promotes and celebrates the bold, innovative, and often unsung work of individuals and organizations who strive to improve their communities. The program is hosted by the Valentine.

The First Lady Northam’s announcement will take place at 9 a.m. on Facebook live due to the coronavirus pandemic. Click here to tune in.

The 16th Annual Richmond History Makers and Community Update will be virtual this year and will take place on March 9.

