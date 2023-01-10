RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Museum of History and Culture (VMHC) and the John Marshall Center for Constitutional History and Civics are partnering to host three of the United States’ foremost legal thinkers for a discussion on the Supreme Court.

“The State of the Supreme Court” will feature a panel of former U.S. Solicitors General, including Paul Clement of the Bush administration, Donald Verrilli of the Obama administration and Noel Francisco of the Trump administration.

The conversation will focus on the U.S. Supreme Court’s history and founding under the leadership of the country’s first Chief Justice, John Marshall, as well as drawing comparisons between then and now. There will also be a Q&A session and a light reception at the end of the event.

The panel will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. in the VMHC’s Robins Family Forum.

“It is an extremely rare opportunity to have three former U.S. Solicitors General in one place to dive deep into the state of our nation’s highest court,” said Jamie Bosket, President and CEO of VMHC. “It is an honor for us to partner with the John Marshall Center as we present this timely program that touches both our missions of history and civics – both of which are desperately needed today.”

More information on tickets and registration can be found online here.