RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After a two-year hiatus, the Virginia International Auto Show is returning to Richmond.

Later this month, the Greater Richmond Convention Center will be filled with the latest cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs, EVs and more. Attendees are invited to sit behind wheels, ask questions, and inspect engines in a non-selling environment.

As a new attraction, attendees will be able to ride with professional drivers in several new all-electric vehicles on an indoor EV performance track. Anyone who attends can see firsthand the latest technology of all-electric vehicles such as driver assistance, emergency braking, connectivity, 360-degree cameras, interior personalization, and one-pedal driving.

Product specialists from leading automotive manufacturers will be in attendance to answer questions and provide information.

The show will run on these dates and times:

Friday, February 17, from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, February 18, from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, February 19, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.