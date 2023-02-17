RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After a two-year hiatus, the Virginia International Auto Show has returned to Richmond.

The Greater Richmond Convention Center was filled with the latest cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs, EVs and more on Friday, Feb. 17. The show also featured showcases for new in-car technologies such as driver assistance, emergency braking, 360-degree cameras and interior personalization.

There will also be an indoor EV performance track, allowing attendees to ride in and experience the handling of several new all-electric vehicles.

“While much of today’s headlines focus on high-priced vehicles, there are many affordable new car choices to check out including an abundance of affordable hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles where 40, 50 or even 60 miles per gallon is common,” said Kelly Blue Book Executive Editor Brian Moody. “With trucks, hybrids, electric, high performance and high-tech vehicles, the Virginia International Auto Show really does have something for everyone.”

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

The Virginia International Auto Show will continue until Sunday, Feb. 19. Admission to the event can be purchased in advance online.