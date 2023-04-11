RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia leaders are responding after an FBI Richmond memo that suggested developing undercover informants in Catholic churches was leaked, sparking a congressional investigation.

According to the memo, which was leaked online in February, the FBI’s Richmond field office had at least one source in the area, who warned the office of an increasing interest in “radical-traditionalist Catholic” ideology by “racially motivated violent extremists.”

A report from the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee accuses the FBI of having at least one undercover agent infiltrate Catholic congregations in the region. They say the Richmond FBI field office wanted to recruit Catholic members and leaders so that they can watch for warning signs of radicalization and extremism in their churches.

The Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena to Christopher Wray, the FBI director, this week.

The memo was sent to bureau offices across the country and became public in February.

The Judiciary Committee, Virginia’s Attorney General and 19 other Attorneys General sent a letter to the FBI and the U.S. Attorney general in February, protesting the memo.

They demanded answers as to why the memo was written in the first place, and whether the FBI followed through with infiltrating houses of worship.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The FBI sent back an 18-page response saying the memo had been withdrawn because it did not meet the bureau’s standards, and a review had been opened.

The Richmond FBI field office declined 8News’ request for comment Tuesday.

However, FBI Headquarters said in a statement, “While our standard practice is to not comment on specific intelligence products, this particular field office product – disseminated only within the FBI – regarding racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism does not meet the exacting standards of the FBI. Upon learning of the document, FBI Headquarters quickly began taking action to remove the document from FBI systems and conduct a review of the basis for the document. The FBI is committed to sound analytic tradecraft and to investigating and preventing acts of violence and other crimes while upholding the constitutional rights of all Americans and will never conduct investigative activities or open an investigation based solely on First Amendment protected activity.”

U.S. Representative Rob Wittman said he’s concerned by this recent report.

In a statement to 8News Tuesday, he said, “I am concerned by the recent reports that the FBI sought to develop sources at religious institutions in Richmond. As a strong supporter of religious freedoms, I am opposed to the notion that widely-held traditional Catholic values are “extreme”. I do not stand for the weaponization of our government agencies, and I will work to ensure Americans maintain their First Amendment right to practice their faith freely.”

After requesting a comment and an interview with the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, the spokesperson told 8News to reference a statement released in February.

8News also caught up with Mayor Levar Stoney on Tuesday. “That’s the first time I’m actually hearing about this. I don’t know enough to actually comment on it, so you know, let me read up on it. Let me learn about it. I did not see that come out yesterday, so I’ll have to read a little bit more about it,” he said.