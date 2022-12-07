RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The funeral of Democratic U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin was held in Richmond on Wednesday following his death from cancer at the age of 61.

McEachin’s life and legacy were honored at St. Paul’s Baptists Church on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Among the guests were McEachin’s family and friends, including other Virginia leaders like Sen. Mark Warner.

“With the passing of Donald McEachin, Virginia lost a great leader [and] a whole lot of us — like me — lost a great friend,” Warner said. “I think you’re seeing the kind of turnout here to celebrate his life and to celebrate the fact that he was a man of deep faith but also of great public service.”

On Monday, Nov. 28, it was announced that McEachin had died following a battle with colorectal cancer. He was survived by his wife, Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Collette McEachin, and his three children.

Earlier this month, McEachin — a Richmond native and former Virginia state lawmaker — defeated Republican Leon Benjamin in Virginia’s 4th Congressional District race to win a fourth term in Congress. He was first elected to serve the state’s 4th District, in 2016.

The son of an army veteran and a teacher, McEachin grew up in the Richmond area and graduated from American University, UVA Law and Virginia Union University School of Theology. He was a passionate environmentalist, serving on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, the House Committee on Natural Resources, the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis as well as various related subcommittees.

In lieu of flowers, McEachin’s family asked that donations be made to Virginia Union University’s School of Theology.