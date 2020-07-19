Virginia man brings loaded gun to Richmond International Airport

Man cited by police after TSA catches him with loaded handgun at Richmond International Airport security checkpoint. (Photo: TSA)

RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) — The Transportation Security Administration cited a Virginia man after spotting a loaded gun in the traveler’s carry-on bag at a Richmond International Airport checkpoint.

TSA says officials detected a .40 caliber revolver, a magazine with 12 bullets and an additional loose bullet in the traveler’s carry-on bag on July 14.

The handgun was confiscated and the man, who officials say is from Hampton, was detained for questioning. He was later cited with a weapon’s charge.

The incident came five days after a Texas woman was cited for bringing a loaded .357 caliber revolver in her carry on luggage at Richmond Airport.

Richmond International Airport says 11 guns have been seized at checkpoints this year.

