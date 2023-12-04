RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nestled among the towering trees in the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts sculpture garden, the Pauley Center Parlor will soon be home to a new dining concept — Floris tearoom.

With staff trained in tea culture to the tune of classic English and French salon tea service, the museum said those planning a visit to the tearoom can expect an authentic experience. Floris at VMFA will offer guests a seasonally rotating menu and special exhibitions, with each rotation linking traditions of tea with the museum’s global art collection.

“We invite you to take part in this celebration of the world of tea, art and social connection at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts,” said Director and CEO Alex Nyerges. “Floris will have a warm, welcoming atmosphere, and our tearoom staff will work closely with the museum’s education and curatorial teams to tell art-centric stories through its culinary offerings and environment.”

Inside the Stan and Dorothy Pauley Center, guests can expect reception rooms in the Colonial Revivalist style, with architecture based on the eighteenth-century plans for the White House.

The experience

Chef Cody and VMFA Lead Sous Chef Chainey Kuykendall head menu curation for Floris, which offers locally handcrafted teas as those listed below, in addition to the signature VMFA Blend — a “fusion of vanilla, floral and smoky elements that symbolize Richmond’s industrial roots in food extracts, bakeries and tobacco,” composed by Cody and Chainey themselves.

Dominion Tea in Purcellville

Roots Tea Blends

Savory Blends Tea Company

Floris will also offer rotating selections from tea-centric regions nationwide, including a selection of Fortnum & Mason brews like The Royal Blend and Earl Grey and Green Tea with Elderflower blends.

Cuisine will include freshly baked breads and internationally inspired dishes. The VMFA said the rotating menu will allow for opportunities for collaboration with local chefs and food sourcing.

Floris at VMFA will open Sunday, Dec. 10, with operating hours Sunday through Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. until the last seating at 2:30 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

VMFA members receive a 10% discount at the museum’s three dining venues: Floris at VMFA, Amuse Restaurant and Best Café.