RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A two-day symposium titled “Picturing the Black Racial Imaginary” is coming to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts at the end of this month.

The two-day symposium will be held at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts inside of the Leslie Creek Theatre from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27.

According to the museum, the symposium will bring awareness to the complexity of the Black experience in America and draw similarities between past and present histories.

Friday’s symposium will feature a keynote address titled “How the Word Is Passed: Reckoning with Our Past to Build a Better World” from writer, poet and scholar Clint Smith, Ph.D.

The event will continue on Saturday and feature scholars, community leaders, activists, artists and writers. A panel discussion will be held on the intersections of history, art and the contemporary realities of Black experiences.

Tickets for Friday’s symposium are $20 general admission and $15 for members, and tickets for Saturday are $8 general admission and $5 for members.

There will be livestreams of both events for those who are unable to attend. Friday’s livestream will be held on Zoom, and requires attendees to register here. Saturday’s livestream will be hosted on the museum’s website.

For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, visit Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ website.