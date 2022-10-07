RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Visitors to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts will get to experience a new exhibition in October depicting a popular symbol of American storytelling — the guitar.

The museum will host “Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art,” beginning on Saturday, Oct. 8. The exhibit includes paintings, sculptures and music exploring the guitar’s cultural significance in generations of American art.

The works in Storied Strings are divided many niche sections, including:

Aestheticizing a Motif

Cold Hard Cash

Hispanicization

Parlor Games

Personification

Picturing Performance

Political Guitars

The Guitar in Black Art and Culture

Re-Gendered Instruments

The Blues

Women in Early Country Music

Visual Culture of Early Rock and Roll

Hawaii-ana

Cowboy Guitars

As part of the exhibit, the museum will also be presenting “Richmond Sessions,” a series of live studio recordings by a roster of guitarists performing in a specially constructed studio within the exhibition. The first session will feature folk musician Lucy Kaplansky on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Future scheduled performances will be updated on the museum’s website.

With their tickets to Storied Strings, visitors will also receive free admission to “Tsherin Sherpa: Spirits,” from Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 16. “Spirits” explores 36 paintings and sculptures from Tibetan American artist Tsherin Sherpa, which depict Tibetan Buddhist deities transformed by the modern world. To see this exhibit, visitors simply have to show their ticket to “Storied Strings.”

Tickets to “Storied Strings” are available for purchase on the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts website. Prices begin at $10 for children between 7 and 17 and $16 for adults, with discounts for seniors and students. The exhibit is free for children under 6 years old and museum members.

“Storied Strings” will be on display at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts until March 19, 2023.

The museum is located at 200 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and until 9 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.