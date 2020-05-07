Virginia Museum of History and Culture launches ‘Thirsty Thursdays’ series

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Museum of History and Culture (VHMC) is teaming up with local breweries for ‘Thirsty Thursdays.”

VMHC is teaming up with experts from Richmond Beeristoric, local brewers and the VCU Office of Continuing and Professional Education. The initiative is part of the Commonwealth Classroom Program and allows students to learn about Richmond’s beer history. The class will be taught remotely and participants are encouraged to purchase their materials from local retailers and breweries prior to the class.

“We’re very proud to join up with this team of experts for this series, with proceeds going to

Ardent Helps RVA, which provides emergency grants for food service workers in crisis,” said Michael

Plumb, VMHC Vice President for Guest Engagement. “We think it is vitally important to give back in this pandemic.”

The four-week-long series begins May 7 and ends May 28. Click here for more information.

