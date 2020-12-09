Virginia Museum of History and Culture to close through early April 2021

A view of the planned new Great Hall and Event Space (looking toward the guest entrance) at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. (Photo: VMHC)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Museum of History & Culture (VMHC) will remain closed to the public through early April 2021, President and CEO Jamie Bosket announced Wednesday.

According to a release, Monday, Dec. 14 has been selected as the first day of the museum’s planned winter closure in order to expedite construction.

“Of course, we are also mindful of surging COVID-19 cases regionally and dramatically-reduced visitation to the museum — both of which also informed our decision to move ahead more quickly with our work,” Bosket said in a release.

Construction has been progressing in the soon-to-be Great Hall. (Photo: VMHC)

Online programming will continue.

According to a release, construction on the state history museum is running ahead of schedule in some areas, with work progressing in the soon-to-be Great Hall.

Construction, which began in the fall, was originally slated for 2022. But VMHC officials say they decided to expedite the project as part of the museum’s strategy to ride out the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.