Virginia Museum of History and Culture wants Robert E. Lee statue after removal from U.S. Capitol

FILE – In this June 11, 2020, file photo, a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, of Virginia, stands in the Crypt on Capitol Hill in Washington. A Virginia panel has recommended that Lee’s statue in the U.S. Capitol be replaced with another yet-to-be named Virginian amid national discussions about removing controversial symbols. The eight-member Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol voted unanimously on Friday, July 24, 2020, to take down the statute. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Museum of History and Culture could soon be home to a Robert E. Lee statue from the National Statuary Hall Collection at the U.S. Capitol.

On August 14, Julie Langan, director of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, wrote a letter to the museum requesting they accept the statue once it’s removed from the collection in Washington, D.C.

Back in July, Governor Ralph Northam submitted a request to the Architect of the U.S. Capitol asking for the immediate removal of the statue.

According to Langan’s letter, the Commission of Historical Statues in the U.S. Capitol is still waiting for a response on Northam’s request. Langan said she is confident the response will happen in the near future but she can’t predict when.

Prior to the removal, the ownership of the statue will be given to the state of Virginia, allowing the transfer to the museum in Richmond.

The President and CEO of the VMHC, Jamie O. Bosket responded to Langan’s letter on Tuesday saying they agree to accept the Confederate statue.

“Given the history of the statue’s creation, its placement at the U.S. Capitol in 1909, and the history

of its removal in 2020, we believe this to be an artifact of historical importance,” Bosket said.

According to Bosket, the statue will “fulfill representation of the historical moments noted above as

part of our extensive collection of materials that speak to the ever-evolving story of the

Commonwealth of Virginia.”

However, there is a possibility that the statue will not be displayed at the museum.

“It is also important to note that we would accept this object into our collection as an

unrestricted gift from the Commonwealth without obligation related to its use or display,” Bosket wrote.

The Commonwealth will take care of the cost to transport the Lee statue from the nation’s capitol to the museum.