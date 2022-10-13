The Virginia Museum of History & Culture in Richmond (Photo: Kassidy Hammond / 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Museum of History & Culture still needs volunteers for a wine festival taking place this weekend.

The Virginia Vines wine festival takes place Saturday, Oct. 15, and includes live jazz, food trucks and wine selections from Virginia wineries and vineyards.

While the festival itself is sold out, the museum still needs volunteers to pour wines during a later shift at the event. The shift would run from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m., and volunteer benefits include tasting tickets, training and after-hours exhibition access.

Volunteers must be 21 or over. Interested parties should email MCreech@VirginiaHistory.org.