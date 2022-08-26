RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Museum of History & Culture is inviting members of the public to join their 2022 Unity Walk on Saturday to commemorate the 59th anniversary of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech on Aug. 28, 1963.

The 1.6-mile walk will be held on Aug. 27 starting at 5:30 p.m. Participants will meet at the museum, located on 428 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, and walk together to the former site of the Robert E. Lee Monument for a brief period of meditation and reflection before heading back to the museum.

According to a release from the museum, participants will be encouraged to sing inspiring songs to ‘celebrate the vision of our shared liberation’ during the walk.

A promotional poster highlighting the Unity Walk. Photo: Virginia Museum of History & Culture

After the walk’s conclusion, speakers from local organizations will address the crowd at the museum.