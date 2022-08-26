RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Museum of History & Culture is inviting members of the public to join their 2022 Unity Walk on Saturday to commemorate the 59th anniversary of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech on Aug. 28, 1963.
The 1.6-mile walk will be held on Aug. 27 starting at 5:30 p.m. Participants will meet at the museum, located on 428 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, and walk together to the former site of the Robert E. Lee Monument for a brief period of meditation and reflection before heading back to the museum.
According to a release from the museum, participants will be encouraged to sing inspiring songs to ‘celebrate the vision of our shared liberation’ during the walk.
After the walk’s conclusion, speakers from local organizations will address the crowd at the museum.