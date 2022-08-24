RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Museum of History and Culture (VMHC), in partnership with the Community Foundation, will be hosting the “Created Equal Film Series,” a series of documentary films exploring diversity and equity-based themes including race, housing, environment, immigration and more.

The series was originally established by the VMHC in 2013 to honor museum trustee and Virginia civil rights activist Reverend Grady Powell.

“We want to not only tell the story of Virginia, but also tell the story of Virginians,” said Jamie Bosket, president and CEO of the VMHC. “Our vision is to spark conversation, promote awareness, and be an institution that reflects all Virginians. By partnering with organizations like the Community Foundation, we will continue to share Virginia’s ever-evolving story by shedding light on important issues that impact Virginians across the Commonwealth.”

Below is a complete film list for the 2022 Created Equal Film Series. Each show will start at 6:30 p.m. and screenings will be followed by opportunities to join in conversation with filmmakers and community members.

Wednesday, Aug. 24 — “Heard”

Wednesday, Oct. 12 — “These Things Can Be Done: Women’s Suffrage in Virginia”

Tuesday, Dec. 13 — “Mending Walls”

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 — “Raised/Razed”

For more information and details on the Created Equal Film Series, visit VMHC’s website here.