RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A rescheduled date — as well as a new location — for Virginia PrideFest 2023 has been confirmed after the event was postponed due to inclement weather.

Virginia PrideFest will take place at the Bon Secours Training Center on the 2400 block of West Leigh Street at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Richmond’s largest LGBTQ+ celebration of the year was originally supposed to take place on Brown’s Island on Saturday, Sept. 23, but it became one of the many events that weekend which were cancelled Tropical Storm Ophelia brought heavy rain and strong winds to Virginia.

