RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Pridefest is back in Richmond this Saturday after three years.

The festival takes place from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 on Brown’s Island, located at 500 Tredegar Street in Richmond. The event is totally free but donations are welcome.

Pridefest was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making this the first Pridefest in three years. Thousands are expected to join in the festivities.

The festival features national, regional, and local entertainment on two stages, as well as craft, food, alcohol, and non-profit vendor participants.

On the Truist Main Stage there will be performances all day, including DJs and drag performers. This stage will run until the end of the festival at 8 p.m. The CarMax Youth Pavilion includes performances geared towards teens and families, including two Disney drag showcases and a lip sync contest. The last performance on this stage will be at 5 p.m.

A full event schedule for the day can be found on the VA Pride website.

Event organizers are encouraging all guests to remember that the festival is outside and will be crowded, loud and may be hot. Portable restrooms will be located throughout the festival grounds and guests can bring sealed water bottles. Dogs are also allowed but festival organizers are cautioning pet owners to be aware of the crowds, noise and heat at the event before bringing their furry friends.

The festival also offers wheelchair accessibility, sign language interpreters, and volunteers who can attendees with limited mobility to walk back to their cars or throughout the event.

Parking is limited, so ridesharing or carpooling is encouraged. Places to park can be found here. For those being dropped off by rideshares, the most drop off spot is 320 S. 7th Street in Richmond. Handicap parking is available in the Federal Reserve Parking Deck, located on the corner of 5th and Byrd Streets.