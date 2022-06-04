HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Participants in the Special Olympics from Virginia got a special send-off on their way to the games in Florida.

The Special Olympics USA Games, which are being held in Orlando this year, is run by the world’s largest sports organization for adults and children with physical and intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics of Virginia are sending several athletes to the games this year.

As they arrived at Richmond International Airport, the athletes were met by Nutsy and Nutasha, the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ mascots, as well as the Highland Springs High School band and other supporters.

The opening ceremony of the Special Olympics begins Sunday, June 5 at 12 p.m. on ABC and ESPN 3.