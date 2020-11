Crash on the corner of Midlothian Turnpike and Roanoke Street. (Photo: 8News Delaney Hall)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a crash this morning along Midlothian Turnpike involving a state vehicle.

The crash happened on the corner of Midlothian Turnpike and Roanoke Street around 9 a.m.

VSP told 8News the silver car is a state vehicle belonging to the health department.

A crash this morning along Midlothian Turnpike resulted in a state vehicle crashing into a building. (Photo: 8News Delaney Hall)

VSP troppers are on the scene investigating the cause of the crash. At this time, it is unknown how many people were injured and the extent of those injuries.

