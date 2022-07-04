RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office is currently investigating a shooting on Interstate 95 that left one man hospitalized.

Shortly before 2:45 a.m. on Monday, July 4, Virginia State Police received reports of a single-vehicle crash along the southbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 71. Police eventually located the vehicle, a gray Honda Civic, at a gas station in the 4400 block of Commerce Road, just off the Bells Road exit.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old man from Richmond, was located inside the Honda with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to VCU Medical Center and is being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the Honda Civic had been traveling south on I-95 when it was shot more than 10 times, according to police. The Honda reportedly ran off the road and struck a guardrail but the driver was able to continue off the interstate and pulled into the gas station.

All southbound lanes of I-95 near the Bells Road exit were initially closed as Virginia State Police investigated.

Police say the driver has not been able to provide any information on the suspect or the suspect vehicle. He was the only occupant of the Honda Civic.

Virginia State Police is coordinating with the Richmond Police Department but, at this stage in the investigation, there is no evidence to indicate this shooting is connected to the mass shooting that occurred overnight on Broad Street, according to police. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.