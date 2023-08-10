RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is looking for the person responsible for stealing a car and hitting a van with multiple cats and dogs on board.

VSP responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-95 North near the Boulevard Exit in Richmond on Saturday, Aug. 5. The crash happened after the driver of a stolen 2011 BMW B7 lost control, overcorrected and hit the right shoulder and a guardrail. After hitting the guardrail, the BMW spun backwards and crossed several lanes. A van tried to avoid the car but was hit by the BMW.

The van happened to be carrying some unique cargo — 45 cats and dogs were on board at the time of the crash.

A transport van carrying 45 dogs and cats was hit by a BMW that lost control and crashed on I-95 North near the Boulevard Exit in Richmond on Saturday, Aug. 5. Credit: Erik Hildebrandt

No injuries were reported and the driver of the BMW ran away. VSP are still working to find the driver and they do not know if the driver was drunk at the time of the crash.

The van was coming from Georgia and taking the pets on board home to their owners in the Northeast, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey. One of the animals on board was 1-year-old Lola, who was being transported to her owner, Erik Hildebrandt in New Jersey.

“I got communication from the driver indicating that there was an accident and that that transport vehicle was hit by a drunk driver,” said Hildebrandt.

Hildebrandt was shocked to learn that the van was involved in crash. After the van was totaled, a number of rescues and volunteers from across the Central Virginia region stepped in to help animals like Lola get to their new homes.

“Lola was scared out of her mind. I mean, she was in a crate for a long time and, you know, I can only imagine the trauma that she experienced,” said Hildebrandt.

Lola is now settling into her new life in New Jersey after a van transporting her and 44 other animals to their homes was involved in a crash. Credit: Erik Hildebrandt

Despite this huge bump in the road, Hildebrandt says Lola is fitting into to her new home well.

“She’s been adjusting more and more every day. She’s learned how to use a doggy door. That was a big feat,” said Hildebrandt.

The crash is still under investigation. If you know anything about this incident, you are encouraged to call 804-609-5656 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.