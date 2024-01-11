RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are asking for the community’s help to identify a man who was seen vandalizing a department vehicle.

On the evening of Monday, Jan. 8, a State Police cruiser parked near the intersection of Cleveland and West Franklin streets had its spotlight and two antennae removed — costing about $1,000 to repair and replace.

According to police, video obtained from the area between 10:23 and 10:27 p.m. showed a man approaching the vehicle three times and removing a piece of equipment during each approach.

(Photo: Virginia State Police) (Photo: Virginia State Police) (Photo: Virginia State Police)

The suspect is described as a white male between the ages of 20 and 35, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs about 170 pounds. He has brown or black hair and a light beard.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect of this incident is asked to call Virginia State Police at (804) 553-3400.