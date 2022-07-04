RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police responded to what initially appeared to be a standard traffic call on Monday, July 4, around 2:45 a.m. Officers received a call about a gray Honda Civic that had hit medians along Interstate 95, near mile marker 71, between Maury Street and Bells Road, and ultimately crashed into the highway’s guardrail.

The Virginia State Police scanner contained a brief walk-through of how the incident played out in real-time.

“Should have front, side, and back damage,” an unnamed officer said in a scanner excerpt around the time of the incident.

The individual who placed the call to police said the vehicle paused momentarily before continuing along the stretch. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police eventually located the Honda and its driver, who was pulled over at a gas station just off Bells Road Exit 69.

“Richmond police have located the vehicle at 4400 Commerce [Street],” a state police officer said.

They found the driver — identified as a 30-year-old man from Richmond — with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. The vehicle had been shot at at least ten times. The driver was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are requesting the public’s help figuring out what happened. Anyone with information is asked to contact Virginia State Police at 804-674-2000.