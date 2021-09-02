Virginia Supreme Court sides with state making way for removal of Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue

Hundreds of people in Richmond gather around the Robert E. Lee monument on June 3,2020. (Photo: 8News Reporter Talya Cunningham)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After more than a year of legal battles, the Supreme Court of Virginia has sided with the state making way for the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue.

In June, the Supreme Court of Virginia heard arguments in two lawsuits that challenged Governor Ralph Northam’s order to remove the Robert E. Lee statue.

The Department of General Services installing a fence around the Robert E. Lee monument on Monday, January 25 in preparation for the statue’s removal. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)

Helen Marie Taylor, a long-time resident of Monument Avenue, and other property owners were fighting to keep the statue standing and filed a lawsuit in Richmond Circuit Court. Taylor believes that an 1889 joint resolution of the Virginia General Assembly accepting the statue and agreeing to maintain it as a monument to Lee is binding on the Governor.

In another lawsuit, William Gregory, a descendant of the landowners, argued that the state agreed to “faithfully guard” and “affectionately protect” the statue.

In the case of Gregory v Northam, the Circuit Court of the City of Richmond sided with the state on the removal of the statue saying that the plaintiff had not, “articulated a legally viable cause of action.” Gregory appealed the case to the Supreme Court of Virginia and upon hearing the arguments, the court upheld the Circuit Court’s ruling. The Supreme Court of Virginia’s order states that Gregory has no property right related to the Lee statute.

In the case of Taylor v Northam, the Virginia Supreme Court found that Taylor’s claims are without merit. They affirmed the judgment of the circuit court and immediately dissolve all injunctions imposed by the circuit court.

As the judge issued her ruling, a group of area faith leaders pushing for an end to police brutality gathered near the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue. (photo taken by 8News)

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.