Virginia to give thousands of face masks, bottles of hand sanitizer to Richmond’s underserved communities

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The office of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said Monday that the city will be receiving thousands of face masks and bottles of hand sanitizer to give to residents in underserved neighborhoods as part of the health equity pilot program.

Stoney asked state officials to assist Richmond in the fight against COVID-19 due to concerns over the “evident racial disparities in the infection and mortality rates.” In response, Virginia provided the city with 20,000 face masks, 20,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and 10,000 printed public health resources to give out to community members who are vulnerable to the virus.

“COVID-19 isn’t singular in its disproportionate effect on communities of color with high poverty rates,” Stoney said in a statement. “The healthcare disparities highlighted by this pandemic are a manifestation of historic injustices, which we can help address with targeted, equity-driven efforts like this program.”

Virginia has reported 546 coronavirus cases in Richmond with 92 residents in the hospital and 18 deaths. African Americans make up 16 of the city’s COVID-19 deaths.

The mayor’s office said that the supplies will be handed out by the Richmond Fire Department in collaboration with the community.

“Virginia is ensuring equitable access to healthcare resources and comprehensive support to our most vulnerable communities,” Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday. “We will continue to encourage and enhance these efforts as we move through the various phases of re-opening Virginia.”

