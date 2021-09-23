Virginia Union recognizes enrollment achievement amid the pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Union University celebrated their third consecutive year of increased enrollment on Thursday.

The school enrolled over 1,600 students, the highest student total for VUU since 2015.

Virginia Union President Dr. Hakim Lucas. Photo: Paul Nevadomski/8News

School leaders celebrated the accomplishment in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These statistics reflect 2020,” Virginia Union President Dr. Hakim Lucas said. “They don’t even reflect how good we’ve been this year. It is going to be a really celebrated moment.”

VUU welcomed 577 new students this fall, up 12% from last year’s freshman class. Leaders say the enrollment rate is only worth celebrating if the graduation rate follows suit.