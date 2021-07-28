Virginia Union University to require student vaccines before fall semester

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two weeks prior to arriving on campus, Virginia Union University (VUU) students will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The university announced Monday on social media that all students taking part in face-to-face instruction, residing on campus, participating in athletics, band or choir will be required to be vaccinated. Courses will be offered either in-person or remotely.

Those working in or assessing VUU facilities are also required to be vaccinated two weeks prior to arrival.

According to the university’s website, orientation for new graduate students kicks off on Aug. 17. Classes are scheduled to begin on Aug. 24.