Virginia War Memorial hosts ‘Wreaths Across America’ Key Exchange Ceremony

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — Truck drivers delivering wreaths to over 2,500 veteran cemeteries across the country were recognized for their work today at the Virginia War Memorial.

The Key Exchange Ceremony took place Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 3:30 p.m., and highlighted honoring all those who gave their lives in service.

“The mission is to remember, honor, and teach” Director of Transportation, Highway Services-Flatbed at J.B. Hunt Transport, Mark Hoover said. “remember our fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve, and teach your children the value of freedom.”

At the event, two 53-feet long trucks were wrapped with “Wreaths Across America” designs and parked behind the stage

The drivers are working to distribute wreaths in cemeteries across the United States, such as Arlington National Cemetery, as a part of National Wreaths Across America Day, December 18.