Virginia War Memorial placing 12,000 American flags on its ‘Hill of Heroes’

The Virginia War Memorial’s Hill of Heroes is in its third year. (Photo: Virginia War Memorial)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Visitors to the Virginia War Memorial will soon see the memorial’s grounds adorned with 12,000 American flags honoring the Virginians who gave their lives in sacrifice of our nation.

The third annual Hill of Heroes display will be available to see from June 25-July 9. The display, which takes more than 100 volunteers from community and veteran service organizations to complete, honors Virginia’s men and women from World War II to the present day whose names are inscribed on the walls of the memorial’s Shrines of Memory.

“We invite everyone to come see the Hill of Heroes,” Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director said in a statement. “With the lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions, the Memorial’s Shrine of Memory – 20th Century, Shrine of Memory – Global War on Terrorism and Beyond, Paul and Phyllis Galanti Education Center, and C. Kenneth Wright Pavilion are again open seven days a week for visitation, including on Independence Day, July 4.”

Admission to and parking at the Virginia War Memorial is free. For more information on the Hill of Heroes, including hours and directions, head over to the Virginia War Memorial’s website.