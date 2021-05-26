Virginia War Memorial to have in-person Memorial Day ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Memorial Day is a day to remember those who died while serving in the U.S. military, but this year, like last — some ceremonies will have a twist because of COVID-19.

According to a release, The 2021 Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial will be live and presented via live-streamed on May 31 from 11 a.m. until noon from the E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater and Shrine of Memory.

The annual ceremony is to honor all the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice in defense of America from the Revolutionary War to today’s Global War on Terrorism.

With social distancing and capacity guidelines set to ease on May 28, members of the community will be able to attend the live event.

Speakers for the event will include:

Governor Ralph Northam

Kathleen Jabs, Virginia Acting Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs

John Maxwell, Commissioner, Virginia Department of Veterans Services

Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Director, Virginia War Memorial

380th Army Reserve Band Quintet

Gold Star families and other special guests

All attendees are encouraged to arrive no later than 10:45 a.m. People who are not fully vaccinated are strongly urged to wear masks in all settings — indoors and outdoors.

Anyone can watch the ceremony on the Virginia War Memorial’s Facebook page.

Organizers say limited free parking will be available in the memorial parking lot and deck. The memorial will be open to the public from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.