RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In honor of the nearly 12,000 men and women from Virginia who have lost their lives on the line of duty since World War II, the Virginia War Memorial is bringing back a patriotic display.

For the fourteenth consecutive year, 12,000 flags will be placed on the lawn around the memorial to commemorate the 12,000 Virginians who died while serving in the U.S. Military between World War II and now.

“We invite everyone to take the opportunity to come see the Hill of Heroes,” said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director. “Seeing the thousands of American flags covering the hills surrounding the Virginia War Memorial is an exhibition that will inspire all and remind everyone of the Virginians who gave their all to protect our precious freedoms.”

More than 100 volunteers will be placing the flags in the ground, and they’ll be on display for two weeks from Friday, June 24 to Friday, July 8.

On Saturday, June 25, families are invited to take part in the Hill of Heroes Family Day. Presented by the Virginia War Memorial Foundation and Richmond Family Magazine, the event will feature live music, food trucks and crafts for children of all ages.