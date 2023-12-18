RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is now facing charges in connection to the illegal killing of the well-known white-tailed buck, referred to as the ‘Hollywood Cemetery buck.’ The buck was killed illegally in Virginia, according to the Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR).

DWR said a suspect sent photos of himself with the ‘nontypical 29-point buck’ — or a buck with 29 points of its antlers — to a hunting Facebook page. He reportedly claimed to have killed the buck in Prince Edward County, with a muzzleloader — a gun that loads at the front end of the barrel.

A spokesperson for the Department confirmed the name of one suspect to 8News — identified as Jason Walters.

The Department of Wildlife Resources has not yet released the name of other possible suspects in connection to the illegal killing of the buck.

Members of the hunting and wildlife viewing communities alerted DWR Law Enforcement that they recognized the buck pictured as one that frequented the Hollywood Cemetery in the Oregon Hill neighborhood of Richmond, expressing concern that the buck had been killed illegally.

The “Hollywood Cemetery buck” had been photographed frequently and was recognizable due to his large, unusual antlers, according to the Department.

DWR Conservation Police Officers contacted with a suspect and through interviews determined that the deer was killed illegally.

DWR Law Enforcement said it continues to investigate and is actively working to identify others that may have been involved or have relevant information.

“The illegal killing of the ‘Hollywood Cemetery buck’ is a serious violation of Virginia’s wildlife laws and will be a priority for the Conservation Police Officers assigned to the investigation until all leads have been exhausted, all evidence has been collected, and those involved have been charged,” said Major Ryan Shuler, the Deputy Chief of DWR Law Enforcement.

DWR Law Enforcement said it will continue to work with the police departments of the city of Richmond and Chesterfield County, as well as the Hollywood Cemetery and the James River Park System, in investigating the illegal killing of the buck.