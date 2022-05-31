RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg woman was cited by police after TSA officers prevented her from carrying a loaded gun onto a flight at Richmond International Airport on Sunday, May 29.

TSA officers stopped the woman when her carry-on bag triggered an alarm at the security checkpoint X-ray unit. According to the TSA, officers identified a 9mm caliber handgun loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber.

This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport on May 29. (Courtesy of the TSA)

Upon identifying the weapon, the TSA officers alerted airport police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the handgun and cited the woman on a weapons violation.

This is the sixth handgun that TSA officers have detected at Richmond International Airport security checkpoints so far this year.

(Courtesy of the TSA)

The TSA wants to remind travelers that bringing firearms onto a flight is illegal, regardless of concealed carry permits. Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at the airline ticket counter. For more information on civil penalties for unauthorized firearms and how to correctly travel with them, visit the TSA’s website here.

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality and passengers should do their homework to make sure that they are not violating any local firearm laws. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

TSA officers detected 5,972 firearms at airport security checkpoints nationwide in 2021. Eighty-six percent of those guns were loaded.