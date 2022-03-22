RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Commonwealth of Virginia is honoring the service and sacrifice of women veterans this week. Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears participated in the Virginia Women Veteran Pinning and Recognition Ceremony at the War Memorial in Richmond Monday.

The veterans around the state were presented with commemorative “Lead the Way” pins.

“We know that as women in the military, we all pretty much come up the same,” Lt. Gov. Sears said. “You know, we’ve all had to prove ourselves. We’ve all had to show that yeah, you know, just about what the men do, we can do as well. Maybe not as strong, but we can get it done. Might take us a little bit more time, but we can get it done.”

Virginia is home to more than 109,000 women veterans, which is the highest percentage per population of any state.