Virginians opposed to Lee statue removal speak out

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Not everyone is happy with Gov. Ralph Northam’s order to take down the Robert E. Lee statue.

Those in opposition of having the monument torn down told 8News they wonder where does it stop, saying it’s about history.

“You tear down history, nobodies gonna know about it, nobodies gonna learn about it, history always repeats itself,” said Brandon Lookadoo, one of the people protesting Northam’s decision on Thursday.

The Lee statue will be torn down as soon as possible, and not everyone wants to see it happen. One person who doesn’t is Andrew Morehead, the spokesperson for the Sons of Confederate Veterans group.

“The governor is thinking that, you remove the monuments on Monument Avenue and all of a sudden we’re gonna have racial harmony,” he told 8News. “That’s, that’s a unicorn.”

Lookadoo came by the monument on Thursday just to see what was happening in the area. He said it makes him angry and that he doesn’t think taking it down is the way to handle it.

“You’re gonna tear down a piece of history just for people’s feelings. Again, it’s a sensitive subject, I wouldn’t tear it down though,” Lookadoo said. “Just do right by the people, do right by the state, find a way to get this controlled in a way that’s going to help everybody and not just the minority.”

Morehead told 8News that he believes Northam is taking it upon himself to tear down Virginia’s history.

“The Commonwealth of Virginia is not a dictatorship,” he said. “You’ve got a man who represents 8.5 million people and he’s bowing down to the wishes of about two or three hundred Antifa plants from outside of the commonwealth. It is very, very disturbing on so many levels.”

