Virginia’s 5000 Man March happening this weekend; Here’s what to expect

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of people are expected to flood Monument Avenue this weekend for ‘Virginia’s 5000 Man March.’

Why are they marching? The group says ‘For your children… the black, the white, the tan, the pink, the yellow, and the blue. Because in this great state, no matter the color. Virginia is for lovers.’

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 13. As a result, the following streets will be closed:

Officials said the participants will march from the Robert E. Lee Monument and head north and turn onto West Broad Street. RPD plans to open up West Broad Street and N. Arthur Ashe once the marchers make it back onto Monument Avenue.

Road closures announced for the Virginia’s 5000 man march on Saturday, June 13.

No parking is allowed on these streets from 3 a.m. on Saturday, June 13 until 3 a.m. on Sunday, June 14:

North Meadow Street from Park Avenue to Monument Avenue

Monument Avenue all the way to North Lombardy Street

