Virginia’s first drive-thru Shake Shack coming to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — By now, you’ve surely heard about the new Shake Shack coming to Richmond, but the company confirmed new details about the restaurant’s opening to 8News.

The popular fast-food restaurant chain will be located down the street from Willow Lawn shopping center, across from Target at 5400 W Broad St., according to Katie Scott, Shake Shack Brand Communications Specialist.

Scott said “The Shack” is expected to have 3,200 square feet of indoor dining space and a drive-thru, and will offer a 1,200 square foot outdoor patio for diners to enjoy all the usual menu offerings, which includes burgers, chicken sandwiches, bacon and cheese topped crinkle-cut fries, shakes and more.

While many of the restaurant’s locations offer both indoor and patio dining, the Richmond Shake Shack will be the first location in Virginia to offer a drive-thru option.

Richmond foodies can now mark their calendars – the restaurant is scheduled to join the three existing locations in the northern Virginia area, and one location in Virginia Beach, as the fifth Shake Shack in Virginia, and the first in Richmond, in 2023.

As the opening day gets closer, keep an eye out on Shake Shack’s website for career opportunities.