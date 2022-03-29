RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Commonwealth’s Vietnam veterans were honored today at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond. The ceremony, which began at 11 a.m. at the museum’s Shrine of Memory, gave thanks to the men and women who served the country in the war between 1955 and 1975.

Among the veterans who attended the event, Lt. Col. Jona McKee received recognition from Governor Glenn Youngkin for his service in the Vietnam War, World War II and the Korean War.

Former President Donald Trump officially dedicated March 29 as National Vietnam Veterans Day in 2017. The ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial was the state’s first in-person event for the occasion since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in late 2019.

According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, approximately 2,700,000 Americans, more than 200,000 of whom hailed from Virginia, served in Vietnam. The war received widespread criticism from many Americans at home at the time and is still considered by historians as the first war in which the U.S. failed to meet its goals.

The Vietnam War resulted in more than 58,000 American military deaths and led to the exodus of around 2,000,000 refugees from Vietnam to the U.S. from the late 1970s to the early 1990s.

The Virginia War Memorial is planning a new exhibit that would feature the stories of 50 Vietnam veterans in the Commonwealth. The foundation is asking veterans and their families to submit photographs taken during their service while overseas.