Virtual candlelight vigil to be held for fallen Richmond officers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department plan to hold a virtual memorial ceremony in honor of fallen officers as a result of COVID-19.

“The Department will still offer tributes to fallen officers during National Police Week which begins today,” police on Monday said. A “condensed” police memorial ceremony will be posted on Facebook Wednesday.

Richmond Police Chief Will Smith will also speak at a virtual candlelight vigil Wednesday night at the National Law Enforcement in Washington D.C.

Click here to register for the virtual event.

