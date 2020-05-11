Breaking News
Police investigating shooting in Chesterfield County

Virtual candlelight vigil to be held for fallen Richmond officers

Richmond

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:
rpd_331315

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department plan to hold a virtual memorial ceremony in honor of fallen officers as a result of COVID-19.

“The Department will still offer tributes to fallen officers during National Police Week which begins today,” police on Monday said. A “condensed” police memorial ceremony will be posted on Facebook Wednesday.

Richmond Police Chief Will Smith will also speak at a virtual candlelight vigil Wednesday night at the National Law Enforcement in Washington D.C.

Click here to register for the virtual event.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events