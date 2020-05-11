RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department plan to hold a virtual memorial ceremony in honor of fallen officers as a result of COVID-19.
“The Department will still offer tributes to fallen officers during National Police Week which begins today,” police on Monday said. A “condensed” police memorial ceremony will be posted on Facebook Wednesday.
Richmond Police Chief Will Smith will also speak at a virtual candlelight vigil Wednesday night at the National Law Enforcement in Washington D.C.
Click here to register for the virtual event.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Chesterfield County parks, rec centers & libraries to reopen soon
- Trump faces virus at White House amid push to ‘reopen’ US
- AP source: MLB owners approve plan to start season in July
- StormTracker 8: One more chilly night, then hot by week’s end
- Virtual candlelight vigil to be held for fallen Richmond officers