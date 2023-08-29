RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking for a fun way to spend your day off? Admission to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden will be free for visitors on Labor Day.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, guests can peruse the garden for free as part of Genworth Free Community Day.

Attendees will be able to explore sculpture and poetry at the exhibit Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Sculpture, a spokesperson for the event said. M&T Bank Butterflies LIVE! will also be free of charge during the day until 3:30 p.m.

To keep the kids cool and entertained, the Children’s Garden will be open with its new Waterway splash pad and Klaus Family Tree House.

To add to the festivities, live music will be brought to the garden by Whiskey Rebellion from noon until 3 p.m. at Blomendaal House, for which the garden recommends bringing lawn chairs and blankets to comfortably enjoy.

The garden added that outside food is not allowed and said food and drinks will be available for purchase.

The following tips were provided by the garden to best enjoy the day:

Carpool with others if you are able

If visiting to see M&T Bank Butterflies LIVE!, come early in the day

Bring refillable water bottles to stay hydrated

Dress for the weather; if hot, wear cool comfortable clothing, bring sunscreen, etc.

For more information about Genworth Free Community Day, visit Lewis Ginter’s website.