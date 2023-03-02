RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – On March 10, an exhibition called “Time Machines” will open at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond. The exhibition will remain open until April 23.

The artists used resources from the Visual Arts Center to create work based on the concept of time machines. The series includes themes of the past, present and future. The exhibit dives into themes of culture, history and the study of time.

Asa Jackson, a visual artist, curator and director of The Contemporary Arts Network and CAN Foundation, a non-profit art organization in Newport News, is a guest curator of the exhibition. He describes the experience as a “trip of time.”

The exhibition will feature work from Richmond’s 2022-23 annual resident artists Ayana Zaire Cotton, Curtis Newkirk Jr., Hein Kat Nguyen and Emily Okamoto-Green.

The artists featured in the exhibition are part of the Visual Arts Center of Richmond’s Annual Residency. This is an 11-month-long program that invites three visual artists and one creative writer to use VisArts resources to develop their creativity. This residency program is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Windgate Foundation, CultureWorks, Virginia Commission for the Arts and the Allen and Margot Blank Foundation.