VMFA, Chase, Richmond schools team up for art kits student giveaway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) teamed up with Chase Bank on Monday to give back to Richmond Public Schools students.

All three joined forces to deliver 3,000 art kits to children at six different Richmond elementary and middle schools.

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) teamed up with Chase on Monday to give back to Richmond Public Schools students. (Photo: Quincy Tucker)

Held at Broad Rock Elementary, from 3 to 6 p.m., several families were presented with art kits that included activity books, construction paper and several other suppliers.

Organizers say it was a great opportunity to give back to the community.

“It means the world to us so that we can give back where we do business and where we live. and seeing the kids’ faces after we give them out it really means the world to us,” said Market Director for Central Virginia Danny Lee, alongside Director of Education Celeste Feta.

Director of Education Celeste Feta and Market Director for Central Virginia Danny Lee speak to 8News on Monday, Nov. 16 about the VMFA RPS Art Kits Giveaway. (Photo: Quincy Tucker)

The VMFA says they hope this gift “fosters creativity.”