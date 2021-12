Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) in Richmond, Photo by Travis Fullerton, © 2013 Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts dropped the mask requirement for visitors, staff and volunteers as of December 1.

The museum still strongly encourages wearing masks inside the building.

Masks are still required in the Creek Theater, classes, studios and on tours.

The museum is open later on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, remaining ready for evening gallery strolls until 9 p.m.