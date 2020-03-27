VMFA employee tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts confirmed one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee was asymptomatic and began showing symptoms on Saturday, March 14, the day after VMFA closed to the public.

Jan Hatchette, VMFA’s deputy director for communications, said in a statement “the employee sought medical attention and testing, and once positive test results were returned, on Wednesday, March 25, the employee notified their supervisor. VMFA immediately notified employees who work with the affected employee of the positive COVID-19 test result.”

Employees in contact with the affected employee were asked to adhere to a 14-day isolation period.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and following the guidance of the Commonwealth of Virginia and the CDC, VMFA closed to the public the evening of Friday, March 13, 2020, and employees were encouraged to telework. VMFA is following the governor’s recent Executive Order, which requires museums to remain closed through Thursday, April 23, 2020. In addition, VMFA’s public classes, programs, events, performances, and tours through April 30, 2020, have been canceled. Special programs and events for VMFA’s members and donors are also canceled or postponed through April 30, 2020. The museum tentatively plans to reopen Friday, April 24, 2020, though we recognize this is an evolving situation, and we will continue to follow recommendations provided by the Commonwealth of Virginia and the CDC. Jan Hatchette

