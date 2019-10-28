VMFA hosting job fair for people of ‘all backgrounds and experiences’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on Wednesday will host an Ability Job Fair to promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Job seekers of all backgrounds and experiences are invited to learn about open positions at the VMFA and at participating organizations. People with disabilities and military/disabled veterans are highly encouraged to attend.

Other participating organizations include:

Department of Human Resource Management

Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired

Science Museum of Virginia

Department of Military Affairs

Department of Veterans Services

Department of Environmental Quality

Virginia Commonwealth University

J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College

Virginia Community College System

Virginia Hispanic Chamber

Dominion Energy

Capital One

Sodexo at HCA Healthcare System

Goodwill Central and Coastal Virginia

Ulta Beauty

Virginia Department for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (Resource Table)

ABLEnow (Resource Table)

The Martin Agency

The event starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.