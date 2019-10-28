VMFA hosting job fair for people of ‘all backgrounds and experiences’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on Wednesday will host an Ability Job Fair to promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace.
Job seekers of all backgrounds and experiences are invited to learn about open positions at the VMFA and at participating organizations. People with disabilities and military/disabled veterans are highly encouraged to attend.
Other participating organizations include:
- Department of Human Resource Management
- Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired
- Science Museum of Virginia
- Department of Military Affairs
- Department of Veterans Services
- Department of Environmental Quality
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College
- Virginia Community College System
- Virginia Hispanic Chamber
- Dominion Energy
- Capital One
- Sodexo at HCA Healthcare System
- Goodwill Central and Coastal Virginia
- Ulta Beauty
- Virginia Department for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (Resource Table)
- ABLEnow (Resource Table)
- The Martin Agency
The event starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.