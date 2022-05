RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Inspired by their newest exhibit, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts hosted a “Pop Up Painting” event in the Robins Sculpture Garden.

Shade umbrellas and wood easels were provided by the museum, guests were asked to bring their own paint and canvas or buy them from the VMFA gift shop.

The event was inspired by the museum’s newest exhibition, Whistler to Cassatt: American Painters in France.