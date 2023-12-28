RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) will be offering free admission to a special exhibition this weekend that features ‘never-before-seen’ images taken in Richmond.

On Saturday, Dec. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 31, all VMFA visitors can enjoy the “Dawoud Bey: Elegy” exhibit for free.

The exhibit features 42 photographs and two film installations by contemporary American artist Dawoud Bey, with a focus on the harrowing realities of the Virginia slave trail, Louisiana plantations and the Ohio Underground Railroad.

The photos are the third in a series of exhibits focusing on Black history and will showcase new, ‘never-before-seen’ images taken in Richmond.

The VMFA’s “Dawoud Bey: Elegy” exhibit. (Photo: VMFA)

Those interested in visiting this exhibit for free can get tickets on VMFA’s website, here. According to the museum, the free cost will automatically apply at checkout.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Exhibit visitors who show their tickets at the VMFA Shop will also receive a 10% discount on any purchases.