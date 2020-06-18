VMHC, VMFA announce plans for reopening after COVID-19 closures

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Museum-lovers, the wait will soon be over. The Virginia Museum of History and Culture and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts have announced reopening plans after closing due to COVID-19.

The VMHC will reopen to the public starting July 1. Members will be able to preview the museum starting June 27.

Officials have outlined new protocols to keep staff and visitors safe:

Pre-registration for tickets will be required to limit the number of people inside the museum at one time. You can pre-purchase tickets here.

As required by a state order, face coverings are required for anyone six years and older.

You’re asked to stay at least six feet away from anyone not in your party, and floor decals will help guide you through a one-way tour route.

Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the museum.

Officials are asking visitors to make any purchases from the gift shop and pick it up at a later time.

The VMFA will reopen to the public starting July 4. Members can get early access to the museum starting July 1.

Here are the new guidelines: