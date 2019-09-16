Voices from the garden: Monument honoring Virginia’s historic women coming soon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The nation’s first monument honoring over 400 years of achievements by women is opening next month in Richmond.

The celebration of ‘Voices from the Garden: The Virginia Women’s Monument’ will take place on October 14. The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The dedication of The Virginia women’s monument will include music performances and guest speakers including state officals and members of the Women’s Monument Commission.

The ‘historic women in bronze’ statues are located at the State Capital, near 9th and Grace Streets. Not all the statues are completed yet, but a number of them will be on display.

To read the biographies of all of the women being recognized in The Voices of the Garden: The Virginia Women’s Monument, click here.